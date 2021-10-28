Wipro, AWS and Micro Focus team up for A/NZ cloud migration lab

Will be housed in Wipro’s AWS Launchpad in Sydney.

Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has joined forces with Micro Focus and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a lab dedicated to cloud migrations for Australian and New Zealand customers.

Based in Wipro’s AWS Launchpad in Sydney, the lab combines hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators aimed at optimising the mainframe application capabilities for cloud operations.

According to Wipro, this will help customers become agile, reduce operational costs and mitigate application-modernisation risks to "enable a cloud-ready IT ecosystem".

"We are excited to collaborate with AWS and Micro Focus to launch this lab and enable our customers who continue to rely on legacy systems to drive core business functions, simplify and modernise applications to the cloud," said Satish Wadhwa, vice president of Integrated Digital Engg and Applications Services (iDEAS) at Wipro.

"This lab will showcase our joint offerings to modernise the legacy ecosystem, help clients continually transform their expensive and monolithic platforms and embrace the cloud as a strategic business advantage.”

Meanwhile, Brent Butchard, A/NZ sales director at Micro Focus, said the lab would "help clients improve the time to value associated with their mainframe modernisation and transformation".

This year, Wipro refocused its A/NZ leadership with the appointment of Sarah Adam–Gedge as its managing director for the region bringing with her decades of project and service-based experience.

