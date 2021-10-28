Thales: half of Aussie businesses dealt with cloud breaches in 2020

More than half of Australian organisations have been forced to deal with a cloud security breach last year, according to new research by systems integrator Thales.

According to the company, 92 per cent of businesses are failing to encrypt half of the sensitive data they store in the cloud.

As of last year, around a quarter of Australian organisations said that most data stored in the cloud is sensitive, according to the 2021 Thales Global Cloud Security Study.

However, in what Thales described as "alarming", only 8 per cent of Australian businesses have encrypted more than half of the sensitive data they store in the cloud.

A third of organisations said they gave their cloud and security control of keys to service providers rather than retaining control themselves, while two-thirds don’t have a zero trust strategy.

“Organisations in Australia and New Zealand like their counterparts across the globe are struggling to navigate the increased complexity that comes with greater adoption of cloud-based solutions," said Brian Grant, Thales A/NZ director. “It’s no longer ‘if’ a cyber breach occurs but ‘when’.

"A robust security strategy is essential to ensuring data and business operations remain secure. With nearly every business reliant on the cloud to some extent, it is vital that security teams have the ability to discover, protect and maintain control of their data.”