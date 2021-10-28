Access4 releases MSP program in Australia

Tim Jackson (Access4) Credit: Access4

Communications and collaboration software vendor Access4 has launched a new program targeting Australian managed service providers (MSP).

Named 'Advantage', the program comes with four tiers — Accredited, Gold, Platinum and Diamond — which are determined by revenue and technical certifications.

While Accredited provides minimal benefits, partners achieving Gold will gain more financial benefits and access to sales, marketing and technical support, while Platinum gets an addition of discounts, dedicated sales, premium marketing and premium technical support.

At the top end, Diamond partners get access to VIP sales, VIP marketing and premium technical support, including complementary access to annual events and the Access4 Advisory Board.

As part of the new partner program launch, Access4 has also created a Partner Promise, which applies to MSPs qualifying for Access4's Recurring Revenue Assurance Program (RRAP).

The vendor claims this will support partners to generate $50,000 of annualised recurring revenue, with Access4 crediting the difference between this sum and actual revenue realised.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said the program will assist MSPs by "offering a unique partnership".

“We’re introducing the revamped partner program because we realise most of our partners want to scale their existing offerings and we have the technical aptitude and resources to help them do that effectively,” he said.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Access4 is a channel-focused provider of unified communications solutions.

Earlier this year, the company ramped up its local channel play by signing a distributor agreement with Rhipe.