Veeam honours top A/NZ partners

Acknowledges the accomplishments of the highest performing partners for their work during the unrest of the past year.

Klasie Holtzhausen (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam has lauded its top performing partners across the Tasman, naming the winners of its 2020 Veeam Partner Awards for Australia and New Zealand.



The backup, disaster recovery and data protection software vendor’s latest annual awards acknowledge the accomplishments of the highest performing Veeam ProPartner value-added reseller (VARs) and Veeam cloud and service provider (VCSP) partners for their work during the unrest of the past year.



“While 2020 was a year many would rather forget, Veeam is proud to have hosted the recent ProPartner Awards and celebrate our partners’ incredible achievements from the past year,” said Veeam A/NZ director of channel sales Klasie Holtzhausen, who stepped into the role in June this year.



“As a 100 per cent channel business, Veeam thrives on helping its partners compete, evolve and grow at scale and we are thrilled to be able to recognise the hard work that goes into learning and selling our solutions.

“Our expanding ecosystem of channel partners across A/NZ is a core element to Veeam’s success and these awards are a small gesture for us to show our appreciation. Congratulations to all our winners,” he added.



Among the winners named during this year’s virtual event theme was Datacom, which won the A/NZ Marketing Excellence gong for the Year.



At the same time, DXC Connect was named as the A/NZ Rising Star Pro Partner of the Year while Logic Plus won the A/NZ Rising Star VCSP Partner of the Year award.



Additionally, Ingram Micro New Zealand won the A/NZ Distributor of the Year award, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was awarded A/NZ Alliance Partner of the Year and vBridge was dubbed the A/NZ Innovation Partner of the Year.



Meanwhile, Probax was named VCSP Partner of the Year for Australia and CCL was awarded VCSP Partner of the Year for New Zealand. Finally, Data#3 won the A/NZ Pro Partner of the Year gong.

Moreover, Data#3's Gary Grant won the Sales Excellence A/NZ award, while fellow Data#3 talent Rhys Hammond was awarded the Technical Excellence A/NZ award.



Below is the full list of partner winners named during this year’s event:



Rising Star Pro Partner of the Year A/NZ – DXC Connect

Rising Star VCSP Partner of the Year A/NZ – Logic Plus

Marketing Excellence A/NZ – Datacom 'Peace of Mind for o365'

Distributor of the Year ANZ – Ingram Micro New Zealand

Sales Excellence A/NZ – Gary Grant Data#3

Technical Excellence A/NZ – Rhys Hammond Data#3

Alliance Partner of the Year A/NZ – HPE

Innovation Partner of the Year A/NZ – vBridge

VCSP Partner of the year Australia – Probax

VCSP Partner of the year NZ – CCL

Pro Partner of the Year A/NZ – Data#3