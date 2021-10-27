ASG nabs $15M Synergy contract

Dean Langenbach (ASG Group) Credit: ASG Group

ASG Group has signed a $15-million infrastructure base services contract with Western Australian government-owned gas and energy provider Synergy.



The three-year contract, which has extension options up to five years, covers infrastructure base, change management, application services, security, cloud and SAP project services.

This Synergy contract is the latest for the subsidiary of Japanese-based consulting and IT solutions group Nomura Research Institute (NRI) and follows a $15 million managed services deal that started back in 2015.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Synergy as the preferred infrastructure partner to manage their infrastructure assets,” said ASG Group CEO Dean Langenbach.

“We have built a strong and rewarding relationship with Synergy over the past seven or so years and we look forward to strengthening that relationship further in the years ahead, as we continue to grow our footprint in Western Australia.”

Part of that footprint growth, according to the MSP, also includes a $500 million IT contract for the Western Australia Department of Education, which was announced in June.

Under that contract, ASG and Perth-based IT service provider Kinetic IT, together as the ‘Lift Alliance’, are to provide end-to-end IT services over seven years, covering user experience, technical advice, solutions development, application management service and infrastructure managed services.

Other recent ASG deals based in WA include diverting the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for Main Roads Western Australia to the cloud alongside WithPrecision.

Another one sees ASG overhauling the system of the federal government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA), which is located in WA.