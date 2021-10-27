Orro defines service areas with leadership hires

Rodd Cunico (Orro Group) Credit: Orro Group

Recently formed secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro has hired new leaders for its main service areas in cloud, networking and cyber security.

L-R: Jonathan Plaskow, Matthew Counsell, Manuel Salazar (Orro)

Jonathan Plaskow has been appointed as the director of cloud services. He was recently the chief operating officer of cloud solutions provider at TAS and will be responsible for leading the newly created cloud services unit.



Matthew Counsell has been tapped from Unisys to serve as Orro’s newly created role of director of network services to develop and deliver significant networking solutions for customers.

Following the recent acquisition of managed security services company e-Secure, Manuel Salazar has been crowned director of cybersecurity, overseeing Orro’s cyber protection offering.

Salazar has been with e-Secure for 22 years, with the last year and a half as its general manager of operations.

Orro chief executive officer Rodd Cunico said setting up three distinct service offerings across cloud, networking and cybersecurity marked another step in the successful integration of these companies.

“We are excited to have three highly experienced leaders heading up these strategic business pillars, with our customers now benefitting from a fully integrated offering as they embark on their transformation journey, whether it be in cloud, networking, cybersecurity - or all three,” Cunico said.

The appointments follow the launch of the new Orro brand in July, bringing together a collection of Australian technology companies including Comscentre; CustomTec; Correct Solutions; Mach Technology Group and most recently e-Secure.



Orro has amassed more than 400 customers, including Australia Post, QBE and Salvation Army.