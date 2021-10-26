$14.9M pumped into cyber education program

Questacon Cyber Ready Program comes to Aussie schools and universities.

The federal government has launched a $14.9 million cyber education program targeting students between primary and tertiary levels.

Known as Questacon’s Cyber Ready Program, the scheme will include a series of challenges and teacher training modules covering digital systems, critical thinking, enquiry-based learning and problem-solving.

Minister for Science and Technology Melissa Price said the program is to help students protect themselves online and to consider job opportunities in the cyber sector.

“The Questacon Cyber Ready program is about inspiring and preparing Australian students for a career in cyber security while also bridging gaps in the cyber security education ecosystem,” Minister Price said.

“Ultimately we want to strengthen our future cyber workforce by increasing diversity."

According to Price, the program will complement existing cyber education initiatives such as the Engineering is Elementary program.

Last year, the Federal Government unveiled its $1.67 billion strategy which will cover the next 10 years.