Ivanti hires Infor's Liam Ryan as new APAC sales lead

Liam Ryan (Ivanti) Credit: Ivanti

Security and service management software vendor Ivanti has continued to enhance its management team, this time appointing former Infor regional channel lead Liam Ryan as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) vice president of sales.

Ryan, who is based in Australia, replaces Singapore-based Jerry Tng who left Ivanti in September.



The latest hire comes hot on the heels of Karen Nicholson’s appointment as A/NZ channel manager and Rose Old’s promotion to director of its telco and carrier business.

In his new role, Ryan will be charged with managing channel activities, go-to-market sales, identifying new market opportunities, leading client retention and improving customer experiences.

“We recognised the need for a strategic leader who could not only ensure our customers are getting the best solutions and support, but also lead our rapidly expanding team in the APAC and India regions,” Ivanti senior vice president Helen Masters said.

Ryan has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry and joins Ivanti following a nine-year stint at Infor, most recently as its vice president of channel and alliances for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and India regions.

“I’ve seen the explosive growth that Ivanti has achieved over the last year and I relish the challenge of continuing this trajectory,” Ryan said. “The IT industry is at a critical point where we are seeing rapidly changing security challenges, a skills shortage, and a dispersed workforce.

“All these issues combined are providing the perfect storm for IT teams to manage. I look forward to taking these challenges on and delivering the solutions and support that our customers depend on.”

