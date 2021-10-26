Accenture harnesses Splunk for Coles’ supply chain disruption management

Comes as the integrator launches Accenture Splunk Business Group with 8,000 employees globally.

Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture has revamped supply chain management for Australian supermarket giant Coles Group, tapping Splunk as the vendor of choice.

The global systems integrator, which has a long-term digital transformation agreement with Coles, designed and developed a solution using the Splunk platform to better manage supply chain disruptions.

The solution used Accenture’s Splunk-based myWizard AIOps platform, a jointly developed control tower monitoring solution that syncs at distribution centres with available stock.

According to Accenture, this increases inventory and order accuracy and has "given Coles better insight into the overall health of their supply chain while enabling them to better meet customer demands".

By 2023, Coles is hoping to save $1 billion in cumulative costs through digital transformation of supply chain with Accenture driving this overhaul.

The move comes as Accenture launches a business unit dedicated entirely to Splunk, which will be supported by 8,000 employees globally.

Known as the Accenture Splunk Business Group, the unit expands the existing partnership between the two companies.

According to Accenture, the unit is designed to help customers improve IT operations, supply chain and security processes, as well as manage and explore new revenue opportunities.

“When we talk about full-scale digital transformation, that means capitalising on insights and innovation across your entire business and IT,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence.

“Our partnership with Splunk will help our clients improve their ability to gain critical real-time insights from their data through collaboration with Accenture’s myWizard, AI Operations and other key assets.”