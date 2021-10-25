NextDC stakes claim on NT with Darwin data centre

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

NextDC is to build a new data centre in the centre of Darwin following an expression-of-interest luanch by the Northern Territory government.

The data centre operator has purchased land in Darwin to build the Tier III data centre, marking the company's first move into the NT capital.

Known as D1, the facility will be supported by Vocus, which will provide connectivity on its Terabit Territory fibre network.

“We are honoured to have been selected by the Northern Territory government as its strategic partner to work together to continue to strengthen the Territory’s digital industry,” said NextDC CEO Craig Scroggie.

“This digital infrastructure development represents an important investment for the NT that will further support and accelerate the growth of the northern digital gateway in Australia.”

The centre will support Vocus’ in-progress fibre infrastructure deployments in Australia’s north, including the Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable system and the Project Horizon fibre between Darwin and Perth via Port Hedland.

“We’re excited to work with NextDC to build this world-class data centre in Darwin,” said NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner. “We want to make the Territory a hub for digital industries and investment, and now we can look forward to building infrastructure that will create new jobs and opportunities, which will support local tradies.”