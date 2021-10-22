Renew IT acquires Verser in asset services push

James Lancaster (Renew IT) Credit: Renew IT

Buyback IT specialist Renew IT has made a major push into Australia's asset services industry with the multi-million-dollar acquisition of Verser Technology Lifecycles.

Founded in 2003, Verser provides asset lifecycle technical and remarketing services for partners, original equipment manufacturers and vendors across Australia and New Zealand.

According to Renew IT founder and CEO James Lancaster, Verser's offering is highly complementary, providing Renew IT with a bigger national footprint and a strong services capability.

"For the last 14 years, we have had sustainable growth, which has been very important to the business," he explained to ARN. "We wanted to grow in a controlled way and provide the customers with the support that they needed.

"One thing that was missing though was the ability to roll out those services to customers on a real nationwide level. We wanted to provide real services to customers, not contracted services."

Renew IT's own asset buyback business currently operates via two processing facilities in Sydney and Perth, plus a third facility in Auckland, New Zealand.

However, as customers began "asking for more" from Renew IT, Lancaster began a hunt for a similar company with more of a services practice.

"Verser has been around a lot longer than everyone else and stood head and shoulders above them," he said. "Once we started speaking to them, we were really impressed with what we saw."

The deal, which saw Renew IT acquire 100 per cent of Verser's shareholding, will see Lancaster replace Michael Matthews as the latter's CEO. Matthews will meanwhile remain with the new entity as a consultant.

Now combined, the new entity has 400 staff members across A/NZ and process facilities in every state, as well as around $50 million revenue.

With plans to grow revenue to $100 million with the next four years, Lancaster claimed Renew IT now stands as the largest IT asset disposition company in the Southern Hemisphere.

However, apart from a cosmetic branding change for Verser, there are no current plans to fully integrate it into Renew IT.

"We want to run the two businesses separately," Lancaster said. "Because the two are running so well in their own right, there's no reason to change anything."