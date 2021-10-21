Addcom strikes deal with 8x8

Marks 8x8's second distribution agreement for Australia in one year.

Michelle Marlan (8x8) Credit: Ashley Mar

Sydney distributor and communications vendor Addcom has signed up 8x8 to bolster its unified communications portfolio in Australia.

Under the terms of the deal, Addcom will supply 8x8's experience communications-as-a-service (XCaaS) product to its partner community of value-added resellers, managed service providers (MSP) and system integrators.

The deal will allow Addcom to sell 8x8's cloud communications platform in conjunction with its existing hardware and software offerings.

“In the increasingly competitive landscape of unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and cloud contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS), it’s more important now than ever to offer clients a competitive suite of solutions to enhance the experience of users," said Addcom CEO Craig Alvarez. "8x8 combined with Addcom's service offerings will provide a complete set of solutions above the benchmark for our industry."

Michelle Marlan, senior channel manager for 8x8, meanwhile said the deal would give 8x8 the opportunity of targeting different market segments.

Earlier this year, 8x8 appointed Bluechip Infotech as its first distributor in Australia, in an effort to expand its market presence in the country.

Now, Marlan added, the vendor was looking to "leverage the well-established Addcom channel distribution community to support their ongoing growth".