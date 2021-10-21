Deloitte deepens Oracle skills with Magia Solutions acquisition

The Magia team will become part of Deloitte from 15 November.

Deloitte claims it will become one of Australia's largest Oracle Cloud service providers following its acquisition of Magia Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Perth-based Magia Solutions was founded in 2014 by Steve Solomon (CFO) and Peter Crew (CTO). Magia has been part of the Oracle PartnerNetwork since 2017 and provides consulting, implementation, training and support services across enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer experience.

The team has 75 staff spread across its Perth headquarters, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, which will all join Deloitte on 15 November.

Both Crew and Solomon along with CEO Surend Dayal and COO Chris Hinds will become Deloitte Consulting partners.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for the Magia business and our people, a real recognition of what Solomon and Crew have achieved in terms of their vision, strategy and delivery of services,” Dayal said.

“Magia started consulting around Oracle E-Business Suite, and analytics in particular. When Oracle made the shift to SaaS, we focused on CX. Then in 2019, we consciously went back to our roots and focused on ERP cloud as well as CX and PaaS, and found a specialist space in the market.

“We always felt at some point we would need to join forces with a bigger Oracle operator, and this move is the right time for Magia. We have been collaborating with Deloitte for some time, and we know the firm is the right organisation in terms of cultural and strategic fit, providing local and global opportunities for our people, and an unrelenting commitment to client service delivery.”

Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick said the Australian market for Oracle Cloud services was very strong with significant growth potential.

“We are continually looking for opportunities to build our local Oracle and broader technology team capability,” he said.

“With the addition of the Magia team, Deloitte will be a local market leader in Oracle Cloud services with one of the deepest skill sets in the country. We really like the cultural and professional fit of our two organisations and are very much looking forward to what we can achieve together in the market.”

Magia COO Chris Hinds added the acquisition will create one of the largest and broadest Oracle specialist teams in Western Australia with around 90 locally based Oracle experts.

Deloitte Australia lead Oracle partner, Peter Nikandrow said the Magia team will strengthen its geographical footprint especially in Perth and Canberra, along with its leadership in the local market.

Deloitte has been on an acquisition spree recently purchasing Sliced Tech, Soda Strategic and Melbourne-based Oracle partner Ekulus.



