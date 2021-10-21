Carbonite + Webroot unveils new A/NZ partner program

Will focus on resellers and MSPs.

Steve Stavridis (Carbonite + Webroot) Credit: Carbonite + Webroot

Carbonite + Webroot has revealed a new incentive program targeting partners in Australia and New Zealand.

The cyber security and back-up vendor has unveiled its CyberPLUS Rewards program, which offers incentives for its reseller and managed service provider (MSP) community.

These include point-based incentives which can be redeemed for Mastercard rewards in the CyberPLUS Rewards online store.

Activities for points include completing an online sales or technical certification, engaging with webinars or in-person events or lead generation activities. Points awarded range between 200-2000 points in the program.

Cash rebates will also be offered for meeting certain sales targets on specific products.



The CyberPLUS hub will also provide partners with on-demand webinars, online certification courses and marketing campaign toolkits.

“This new program supports and rewards our valued partners by providing them with resources and incentives to strengthen their businesses’ growth and profitability," said Steve Stavridis, regional sales director for Carbonite + Webroot Asia Pacific.

"We are confident that the resources available through the program will enable our partners to provide first class service for their customers.”

The vendor also claimed it had hired new sales local team members to focus on supporting Carbonite + Webroot’s MSP and reseller partners.

The announcement comes almost three years after back-up and disaster recovery vendor Carbonite acquired endpoint and network security vendor Webroot for US$618 million.

The two were then acquired by OpenText for $1.42 billion several months later.

Last year, Synnex Australia expanded its existing partnership with OpenText to include Webroot offerings.