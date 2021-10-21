Govt urged to cut back on external ICT contract work

The overreliance is being fuelled by “technical capability gaps” and “inadequate systems and tools”.

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The federal government has been urged by a Senate committee to cut back on its overreliance of externally contracted work and to instead build up its own internal ICT knowledge.



According to a report by the Senate Select Committee on Job Security, the Australian Public Service (APS) contains “technical capability gaps” in its knowledge, with the government fostering “inadequate systems and tools” internally.

“Agencies and departments are not investing in the modern technologies required for efficient and effective service delivery,” the report claimed.

“The committee believes the government must rapidly increase the digital literacy of the APS to ensure that it becomes a digital leader.”

To rectify this, the committee claimed that the APS needs to bring externally contracted work back into the APS and flesh out its own expertise and knowledge-base to develop and deliver ICT solutions.

“Although recognising that not all ICT can be done internally, the committee believes it is vital that the APS have internal capabilities, knowledge and experience to manage, monitor and deliver significant ICT procurements and systems across all delivery areas,” the report said.

Additionally, the committee also said the government needs to provide a “genuine commitment” for ongoing investment in ICT systems, staff skills and funded work plans, as well as ensure that ICT systems are of a comparable standard to that of private sector companies.

The overreliance on external ICT contractors within government projects has persisted for years, with the report adding that this conclusion reflects that of the 2017 ICT Taskforce, which also claimed technical skill gaps were created due to relying on these external sources.

Not only is the APS lacking in skills due to its overreliance on external ICT providers, but it also follows a history of the federal government not always making the best decisions about IT contracts, as the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) asked the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) in August 2020 to ensure its officials brush up on federal procurement requirements after a review of IT panel arrangements.

ANAO examined three procurement arrangements, the DTA’s Digital Marketplace panel and its $1 billion-plus IBM Whole-of-Australian Government Arrangement, and claimed that the government bodies “could not fully demonstrate that the arrangements supported the achievement of value for money outcomes”.