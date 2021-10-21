Court issues warrant for arrest of Forum Group's Bill Papas

The Federal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of longtime Forum Group CEO Bill Papas that is expected to eventually trigger his extradition from Greece to Australia to face fraud allegations.

The arrest warrant comes amid Papas’ alleged failure to adhere to court orders, breaching freezing orders and showing no intention to return to Australia to face fraud allegations from multiple banks.



The extradition process can take months as these orders are usually handled between federal government agencies.

On 20 October, the Federal Court's Justice Michael Lee deemed that the order of an arrest warrant was necessary because Papas displayed “no genuine” effort to return to Australia and provided “less than satisfactory information” to his solicitors.

Credit: Supplied Bill Papas (Forum Group)

In relation to breaching freezing orders, it was revealed to the court that Papas transferred two sums of money -- $150,000 and another $570,000 -- to his cousin, Eric Constantinidis, using an online trading platform called MacroVue. This is separate to Constantinidis’ purchase of the managed services division of Forum Group for his own business, Our Kloud.

The court was also treated to Papas’ American Express records that show not long after his departure from Australia, he stayed at luxury resorts and even caught a business class flight to Paris, with Justice Lee suggesting that Papas “didn’t look like he was sitting at the back of the plane.”

Unlike Papas, business partner Vince Tesoriero indicated his willingness to participate in court proceedings.

Recently, liquidators appointed to Forum Finance and its related entities uncovered further details of the extent of the alleged financial fraud undertaken by Papas, suggesting it might have dated as far back as 2013, with the alleged fraudulent contracts in excess of $500 million.

The Forum saga began to unravel in May following a discovery by Westpac of a significant potential fraud of more than $250 million involving allegations of forged customer invoices involving managed print services and computer leasing equipment along with environmental services, to obtain bank loans.

Sydney-based managed services provider Forum Group and associated company Forum Finance are just two of the many businesses owned by Basile Papadimitriou – a.k.a Bill Papas – who is reported to have fled to Greece following Westpac’s investigation and subsequent civil proceedings.

