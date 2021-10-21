AWS honours top A/NZ partners

Itoc, Cogsegna, Urban.io and Raygun all took home Partner of the Year awards across the region.

Corrie Briscoe (AWS) Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has acknowledged the efforts of its top performing consulting and independent software vendor (ISV) partners from Australia and New Zealand.

Announced during the tech giant’s AWS Partner Summit Online event for 2021, 13 channel players from across the region were awarded for their performance over the last year.

Under the consulting partner category, Queensland-based Itoc won Partner of the Year for Australia, while the Auckland-headquartered Consegna received Partner of the Year for New Zealand.

In terms of ISVs, Victoria’s Urban.io and Wellington’s Raygun took home Australian and New Zealand Partner of the Year, respectively.

At the big end of town, Deloitte was acknowledged as AWS' Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year after recently building up its AWS expertise, the tech giant claimed, and Splunk won Global ISV Partner of the Year.

Datacom bagged Public sector Partner of the Year, with its efforts helping out the Victorian Land Registry highlighted by AWS in particular, while Tata Consultancy Services’ work with Australian bank CBA was referenced in its win for Application Transformation and Migration Partner of the Year.

Data, analytics and machine learning consultancy Intellify scored the aptly named Data, Analytics and Machine Learning Partner of the Year accolade once again after previously winning it in 2019, and Customer Experience Partner of the Year went to DXC Technology.



The AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year went to joint winners video telehealth software ISV Coviu and cloud service provider AC3, which worked together to re-architect the Department of Health’s Healthdirect platform to handle a peak of 25,000 telehealth consultations a day.



Rounding out the winners was Fitzroy IT, which won the tech giant’s Rising Star Partner of the Year award.

“AWS Partners are adding value to customers across a wide range of industries, from banking and finance to the public sector, said Corrie Briscoe, head of partner success for Asia Pacific and Japan at AWS. “The winners of the 2021 AWS Partner Awards understand that customers can access more than 200 services to innovate in a myriad of ways – including some who are bringing entirely new solutions to market, and others who have been working with AWS since our launch in Australia and New Zealand.

“Cloud represents one of the biggest technological shifts in our lifetime and has the ability to transform companies in a way we have never seen before - that has never been more evident than now.

“Customers want to work with partners who have deep technical and business expertise across industries, workloads, and use cases. They are looking for specialists, rather than generalists, and want to leverage the unique advantages that differentiated partners bring to the table: their customer relationships, deep industry experience, and unique solution offerings that leverage AWS services.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners,” she added.