ActivePort goes public, raising $12M

Karim Nejaim (ActivePort) Credit: ActivePort

Perth-based SD-WAN software company ActivePort has officially listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after successfully raising $12 million at $0.20 per share.

Using the ticker ATV, the funds raised will be used to accelerate ActivePort’s global growth.

ActivePort licenses its software to telecommunications carriers, internet service providers and managed service providers to offer cost-effective network solutions to small- to medium-sized enterprises (SME).

The software is designed to work with all the major network providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Google Cloud.



ActivePort has a global footprint with a customer base that today extends across South America, Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

Currently, ActivePort is installing its software with four large telecommunications companies in four countries, with six more planned for FY22 in conjunction with three strategic global partners.

“ActivePort offers some unique service orchestration capabilities in the software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market, a market that I believe is one of the fastest growing in the IT industry today,” ActivePort CEO Karim Nejaim said.

“I joined ActivePort in the second half of 2020 after a 20-year career at Optus and Telstra and since then have built a fantastic team of highly skilled professionals that are carrying the company forward both locally and globally.

“Listing on the ASX is an important milestone because it allows us to fund expansion and keep up with the amazing software sales growth we are experiencing with telcos, ISPs and MSPs at home and around the world.”

Bridge Street Capital led the initial public offering (IPO).

