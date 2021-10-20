Hubify strengthens MSP play with $4M Optus IT services deal

Leverages its recent acquisition of IT managed services company ICNE, which it picked up in June.

Victor Tsaccounis (Hubify) Credit: Supplied

Telco and IT managed services provider (MSP) Hubify has scored a new agreement with Optus worth $4 million in annualised recurring revenue to supply the telco’s Enterprise division's customers with IT services.



The deal includes the novation of existing agreements with select customers and leverages its recent acquisition of IT managed services company ICNE, which it picked up in June to bolster its position in the MSP space.

To meet the demand from the new agreement, Hubify has recruited an unknown number of specialist technical and project management staff.

"I’m really excited about this partnership that has been formed on the back of Hubify’s expertise in managed services,” said Hubify CEO Victor Tsaccounis in a statement lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“Managed services play a major role in Hubify’s organic growth plans and this agreement further strengthens those plans. This is another example of the company leveraging its assets and existing partnerships to drive future growth for shareholders.

“The agreement supports our dual pronged strategy to grow both organically and through new acquisitions. We continue to work through our acquisition pipeline and I look forward to sharing more news as we continue to close out that pipeline,” he added.

Optus Enterprise's vice president of customer solutions and cloud , Theresea Eyssens added the partnership between the two companies "will provide increased opportunity to leverage new skills and capabilities in the ongoing delivery of specialised services for our customers”.