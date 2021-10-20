Sophos A/NZ channel director Natasha Lambert departs

Natasha Lambert (Sophos). Credit: Sophos

After more than four years as Sophos' Australia and New Zealand channel sales director, Natasha Lambert has departed.

Lambert started at the cyber security vendor in 2017 as its A/NZ small- to medium-sized business (SMB) manager before being promoted two years later to tackle the channel sales director role.



Lambert's professional history prior to joining Sophos includes time at Trend Micro, Westcon-Comstor and Ingram Micro.

Sophos is currently seeking a replacement for Lambert.



“Natasha spent more than four successful years at Sophos, including over two years leading our A/NZ channel. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours,” said Sophos Asia Pacific and Japan channel sales director Jon Fox.

Recently, Ingram Micro expanded its partnership with Sophos in Australia, a move that sees it take on the cyber security vendor’s full range of products and services in the local market.

In May, Ingram Micro struck a deal with Sophos that saw the distributor work to recruit new managed service providers (MSPs) to the Sophos MSP Connect Flex program.

