Avaya brings partners and developers closer for AI projects

Credit: Avaya

Avaya is bringing together its ecosystem of partners and developers in order to speed up delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The unified communications vendor has unveiled its Avaya Experience Builder, which will provide tools for partner and customer co-development of AI tools, utilising its Hybrid Cloud Services and OneCloud.

The platform will be available to up to 250 technology partners, 32,000 companies and 7,200 channel partners and agents.

“In the wake of remote work, the way enterprises are engaging with Avaya has changed – they are asking us for specific expertise in building better experiences,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya CEO.

“How people feel about their interactions with companies, we believe, is now more important than the products and services they buy, and every business must orchestrate memorable moments that shape customer and employee engagement, satisfaction and loyalty.

"Tailored, engaging and effortless communications and collaboration is key. Recognising this decoupling of experiences from customer service opens possibilities for businesses to create much deeper relationships with their customers and drive new sources of revenue.

"However, these experiences can’t be delivered with monolithic apps in a cloud world. They must be composable,” he added.

The release of Avaya Experience Builder comes more than a year after the vendor appointed Tradewinds Brokerage as a master agent back in August 2020.