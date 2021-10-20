Telcos taking longer to resolve complaints

But efforts to improve customer experience are starting to pay off.

Credit: Dreamstime

Telecommunication providers are taking much longer to resolve customer complaints, with a new report pointing to the resolution time blowing out to 12.2 days, up from 8.2 days in the 2018-2019 period.

According to the Australian Communications and Media Authority's (ACMA) annual telco complaints report 2021, complaints significantly dropped, 18.2 per cent in the past year and 35.5 per cent compared to two years ago to just over one million complaints, but the time to resolve them has increased.

New rules introduced in 2018-2019 played a contributing factor to the complaints volume decline, ACMA authority member Fiona Cameron noted. But she also flagged concern over the increase in time taken to resolve complaints.



“The time taken to resolve complaints is going in the wrong direction and one million complaints a year is still far too many,” Cameron said.

“With so many people working from home due to COVID restrictions, it is more important than ever that telcos prioritise fixing problems and we are looking to industry to improve in this area.”

The rate of complaints escalated to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) also increased from 7.8 to 10.7 per cent in the past two years.

“This suggests that some telcos are not handling complaints at all well, and other smaller telcos are in fact not recording complaints at all,” she said.

“Seven smaller telcos have absurdly high escalation rates, just above 50 per cent, which indicates that some complaints are not being recorded in the first place and only being logged when escalated to the TIO.”

Communications Alliance CEO John Stanton said the significant decrease in complaints displayed efforts by providers to improve customer service.

“With the significant decrease in complaints, it is likely that simple issues are being resolved before they become a complaint,” Stanton said. “That would mean that customers are getting faster responses on straightforward queries, and complaints are focused on more complex issues that may naturally take more time to resolve.

"This could also be behind the very small -- 1.4 per cent -- increase in the escalation rate," he added.

There were some concerns raised about the rate of escalation of complaints to the Ombudsman, but the report indicated those types of complaints decreased 11.6 per cent during the past two years and 6.7 per cent this year.

“As always the industry will use this data to further improve customer experience, while continuing to roll out new and improved services,” he said.

The data was in line the TIO, which reported a decline in overall telco complaints of 6.1 per cent, down from 127,151 complaints during the 2020 financial year to 119,400.

