DCI Data Centers stakes claim on Darwin

Malcolm Roe (DCI) Credit: DCI

DCI Data Centers has announced plans to build a 10-megawatt (MW) data centre in Darwin in an effort to capitalise on Australia's defence and space markets.

The company, which operates data centres in Sydney and Adelaide, has secured land in Darwin Technology Park to build a TIER-Ready III, cloud edge data centre called DRW01.

“Darwin is a strategic location in Australia and has already created a digital ecosystem with key elements like renewable energy, international and Australia-wide network connectivity," said DCI CEO Malcolm Roe.



“It is also the command hub in the north for Australian defence and coastal border forces, as well as hosting significant US Defence Force technical and aerial assets. The rapidly growing space sector is also seeing organisations such as NASA and other global players establishing a presence in the Territory.

"This is all in addition to the existing mining, agriculture and tourism sectors.”

DCI has secured a 2.7 hectare site in a Darwin Technology Park and has the option to expand up to 5 hectares in the future.

The DRW01 design, subject to development application approval, is based on the secure cloud edge TIER-Ready III design that is being used by DCI in Adelaide.

Earlier this year, DCI announced it was investing $70 million in building a new 4MW facility in Adelaide. It also is in in the process of building a new Sydney data centre, which is set to cost up to $400 million and have a power capacity of 36MW.