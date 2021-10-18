Illuminance swaps out Salesforce platform for NFP

Had to include accessibility considerations as a key requirement for the RSB’s vision impaired staff.

Nilesh Makwana (Illuminance Solutions) Credit: Illuminance Solutions

Illuminance Solutions has helped the South Australian-based blind and vision impaired service provider and not-for-profit (NFP) the Royal Society for the Blind (RSB) swap out its Salesforce platform with its own AvantCare solution.



The Microsoft partner won a tender to replace the system for the RSB, which offers guide and assistance dogs, community services like occupational therapists, orientation and mobility, optometry, adaptive technology and low vision products.

In addition, it also provides employment services, health and wellness opportunities, as well as an industrial services factory at its Gilles Plains campus.

A cloud-based platform tailored for care providers, AvantCare is based on Microsoft tech. This allowed it to integrate with the NFP's Office 365 environment and enabled security controls over data access and client records, as well as provided client document management via SharePoint.

The new system also had to include accessibility considerations as a key requirement for the RSB’s vision impaired staff, which passed its tests “with flying colours”, Illuminance claimed.



Illuminance worked closely with the RSB to configure the new platform to manage differing funding streams, including Aged Care (CHSP), NDIS, Medicare and Fee for Service, according to Nilesh Mikwana, Illuminance's CEO.

It was then able to build a streamlined support plan to prevent overspending and help with online claims.

“Implementing AvantCare into our clinical practice has provided the RSB service delivery staff with the opportunity to use a clean and integrated system that is intuitive, easy to use and has been adaptable to the differences between the different funding models we provide services under,” said Lauren Townsend, lead occupational therapist at the RSB.

“We have been able to modify the system to capture relevant reporting and information that is reflective of our needs as an organisation and continue to change as the needs of our clients and staff change over time.

“Ultimately the buy-in and ownership by the RSB’s staff is the key indicator to the success of AvantCare,” she added.

Illuminance's win with the RSB comes months after it won a similar deal for NSW disability NFP Civic Disability Services back in June, where it replaced a number of disparate systems also with AvantCare.