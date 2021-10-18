Newly-merged Sekuro eyes 2022 IPO

Robert McAdam (Sekuro) Credit: Sekuro

Newly-formed Australian cyber security hotshot Sekuro has revealed plans to publicly list during the current financial year.

The company, which was formed from three IT service providers — Privasec, Solista and CXO Security — and one technology recruiter — Naviro — has already begun the process of listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) within the next eight months.

As a result, Sekuro told ARN none of the company's founders have "received a cent" from the four-way merger.

Instead, they have all received new roles: CXO CEO Robert McAdam is now Sekuro CEO; Solista CEO Noel Allnutt its chief strategy officer and Privasec's Romain Rulla its chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, Naviro co-founders Daniel Barratt and Daniel Fuller will take on the titles of talent director and commercial director, respectively.

The new entity boasts 90 members of staff across Sydney, where the four are headquartered, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as a combined revenue of $68 million.

"All legacy brands are hyper-growth businesses, coming together to become even better and more innovative," a Sekuro spokesperson said. "There will be no redundancies in the merger. There is a place for everyone and Sekuro are looking to hire more people will the right skillset."

Following the announcement of the merger, Solista’s Allnutt said: "There is a huge requirement now for cybersecurity and cloud. Organisations want to be able to trust the full end-to-end process, and remove cost, friction and risk from their digital transformation journey.

“You need to have a level of scale, capability and resilience in your own organisation to deliver it to other businesses – and each of the legacy brands that have come together to form Sekuro have practical experience working at the coalface. These ‘battle scars’ are what create such a strong customer-first culture."