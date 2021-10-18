Kiwi distie Chillisoft launches MDR service for Eset

Kelly Johnson (Eset) Credit: Eset

New Zealand-based distributor Chillisoft is to launch a managed detection and response (MDR) service for Eset customers in Australia.

The partnership will combine Eset's endpoint protection platform with Chillisoft’s 24/7 support from its security operation centre.

The new service is designed for businesses who are unable to run and manage their own threat detection and management due to resourcing.

“To deal with the modern threat landscape, businesses are increasingly making security choices based not just on products but on the service required to create a truly holistic solution," said Eset Australia CEO Kelly Johnson.

"Many companies, particularly in the SMB [small- to medium-sized business] space, need additional resources with the necessary skills to operate EDR [endpoint detection and response] tools alone and need assistance to understand them and fully utilise their potential.

"The proliferation of endpoint devices connecting to their networks has made their need for an effective out-sourced service that gives them 24/7 protection."

Meanwhile, Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh said the distributor was " honoured" to be working with Eset Australia in "building a channel friendly 24/7 MDR service".

"Having deployed Eset EDR to many sites in A/NZ including a number of MSPs, Chillisoft is confident that this solution is ideally suited to the Australian market,” he added.

The announcement comes in the same year that Chillisoft expanded its presence in the Australian market after extending its Kiwi partnership with security intelligence vendor LogRhythm across the Tasman.