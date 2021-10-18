Four Sydney IT players set for mega-merger

L-R: Prashant Haldankar, Romain Rallu, Karan Khosla, Daniel Barratt, Daniel Fuller, Rob McAdam, Noel Allnutt Credit: Sekuro

Four Sydney-headquartered IT consultancies have merged to form end-to-end cyber security shop Sekuro.

The four firms — Privasec, Solista, CXO Security and Naviro — claim to have 90 members of staff across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth with a combined revenue of $68 million.

Robert McAdam will take on the role of CEO of the new entity, having previously led CXO for the past four years.

Former Solista CEO Noel Allnutt will now act as chief sales and strategy officer of Sekuro. According to the new entity, each company will bring an "established roster of clients, from day one" as Privasec, Solista, CXO and Naviro become retired brands.

While Privasec, Solista and CXO bring a traditional cyber security background into the mix, Naviro will bring its IT and security recruitment capabilities.

"We architected the new Sekuro in a very particular way – each individual brand was chosen for its quality, depth of skill and temperament," McAdam said. "This process reflects the integrated journey we deliver to our clients, which comprises one finance system, one window to the CRM and one project management platform.

“Just as Sekuro is a completely integrated company, with the four former brands becoming legacy from day one, so is the process of services we deliver for our partners – starting with the lead opportunity, through to the sale, through to the project plan, through to finance.”

Other high profile Australia channel mergers to have taken place in recent times include that of 5G Networks and Webcentral, IBM resellers Sundata and Team Computing and, on a global scale, Synnex and Tech Data.