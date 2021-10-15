WIN channels BAI Communications for network maintenance

Credit: Photo 137639023 © Bazruh | Dreamstime.com

Australian communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications has won a long-term maintenance contract with regional TV network WIN.

According to the provider, the agreement focuses on maintaining WIN’s network, which covers over 300 broadcast services.

In addition, it also includes the communication network of Digital Distribution Australia, a regional telco that provides services to WIN, which delivers over 270 services for the network across the country.

“Outsourcing maintenance activities to BAI will ensure that we can continue to meet the challenge and responsibility of keeping regional communities connected in all parts of Australia,” said WIN director of television operations Stevan Djokic.

“As well as unlocking a number of operational efficiencies for our business, our partnership with BAI allows us to dedicate greater focus and resource to doing what we do best - providing regional Australians with the best local news and entertainment.”

Peter Lambourne, CEO of BAI Communications Australia, added that the contract is the latest TV network to fall under its maintenance remit, following work it has done previously for ABC, SBS, SCA and Network Ten.

“We are extremely proud of our role connecting communities across Australia with the high-quality content and essential information that broadcasters like WIN deliver,” he said.

The provider’s contract with WIN comes months after it made some big moves overseas, scoring a deal by Transport for London to set up an underground city-wide communications network and acquiring US-based privately held telco infrastructure company Mobilite, both of which took place in June this year.