Sydney's Cognian Technologies wins inaugural One Percenters prize

Judged by executives from Tech Data, IBM and Red Hat.

Sydney-based internet of things (IoT) specialist Cognian Technologies has won an inaugural program launched by Tech Data.

Known as the One Percenters Program, the six-month scheme aims to encourage innovation among cloud solution builders leveraging IBM cloud products.

Five participants had to submit and pitch a commercially and technically viable cloud-based solution to a panel of executives from Tech Data, IBM and Red Hat in order to win $30,000.

Cognian, which launched in 2016 after rolling out a pilot of its wireless technology in Cisco’s Sydney Innovation Lab, won the program's top prize for its Syncromesh Smart Canopy.

“I love that there is a sense of a real noble purpose underpinning Syncromesh,” said Andy Berry, Tech Data's VP and country general manager for Australia and New Zealand.

"Cognian has formed a great partnership applying the technologies in an innovative way, with proven results. Yet Cognian also clearly identifies the role of design thinking and the One Percenters in evolving it to the next level and realising the vision that Tech Data and IBM share for this initiative.”

Cognian's head of sales and delivery, Mark Weinstein, said the company looked forward to creating "mutually beneficial opportunities for customers and partners and to accelerate IoT deployments worldwide".

The Tech Data One Percenters Program is planned to make a return in 2022.

Cognian's win comes on the back off it signing an agreement with US-based distributor Avnet, aimed at widening its global footprint.