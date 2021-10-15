CCNA and TelcoDataCloud reach RingCentral Premier status

NativUC has also joined the RingCentral program residing within the preferred tier.

Sydney-based managed services provider Converged Communication Network Applications (CCNA) and Adelaide-based telecommunication service and consultancy provider TelcoDataCloud have achieved Premier status with RingCentral.

Start-up Sydney-based consultancy NativUC has also joined the RingCentral program residing within the preferred tier.

RingCentral APAC regional vice president partner sales Ben Swanson said it has experienced rapid growth and demand in the past 18 months across both of its unified communications (UCaaS) and contact centre (CCaaS) solutions in Australia.

Gaining Premier status requires reaching a few measures such as revenue, lead generation activities along with the status of RingCentral as preferred UCaaS vendor.

“It’s pretty special to be able to recognise three of our partners mid-year, which goes to show the scale that can be generated when you are selling cloud-based vendor solutions with great local sales, marketing and services support,” Swanson said.

“Partners represent multiple products and technologies and being recognised as a leader in this UCaaS space, is being recognised through our partners as well.”

RingCentral maintains more than 200 partners in its remit along with an extended reach of partners stemming from its alliances with Avaya Cloud Office and Unify Office.

CCNA has been actively deploying RingCentral solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

CCNA co-managing director, Craig Sims said global UCaaS and CCaaS deployments are typically trialed in Australia before being rolled out throughout Asia and Europe.

“That’s given us a distinct advantage as an implementation partner that can offer end-to-end IT services in the region. We’ve seen a rapid uptake of RingCentral’s cloud-based services from our client base because it has given them the ability to move and adapt more quickly to changing market conditions and situations,” Sims said.

Establishing its business three years ago, TelcoDataCloud director, Asa Grund, said it identified the future for the PABX market was in the cloud. Recently, TelcoDataCloud guided the communications transformation for retail pharmacy business National Pharmacies using RingCentral.

“The UCaaS and CCaaS market has come a long way in three years, and our clients really value a specialist like TelcoDataCloud that can keep abreast of the changes in this space and ensure that we are recommending the best solutions to meet their business needs,” Grund said.

“Our promotion into an elite category in the RingCentral partner program is a great recognition of our standing in the industry and validation that our business model has proven to be effective.”

NativUC was established in January after spotting an opportunity in the market to bridge the gap between cloud-based products and the business outcomes of its customers.

“A lot of providers are not really diving in deep enough to really understand their customers’ environment, and what the business is trying to achieve – that’s our point of difference,” NativUC managing director Marouane Rouicheq said.

“We’ve found that our customers are choosing RingCentral as their unified communications and contact centre solution based on merit: it’s exactly what they need, and it really works. Cloud can be a complex environment, but RingCentral is easy to use across all user demographics and it provides a wealth of features and out-of-the-box integration with so many other applications businesses rely on today.”

There are currently six Australian businesses in the RingCentral High-Performing Partners Program including Advance Vision Technology, CCNA, Dialog, NativUC, Reliance Communications and TelcoDataCloud.

The program recognises four levels of achievement: Preferred, Premium, Premier, and Platinum. While each tier is more difficult to attain than the last, partners that do so unlock greater rewards at each level with benefits including discounts on RingCentral MVP and Contact Centre for the partner's own business use, exclusive events, unique quarterly competitions and prizes.