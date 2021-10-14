How Enable steered 1.2M COVID vaccines in NSW

Credit: Dreamstime

Enable Professional Services has been revealed as one of the key behind-the-scenes players in the mass COVID-19 vaccination roll-out across New South Wales.

The Adelaide-based ServiceNow consultancy was part of the team that implemented a vaccination booking system, powered by its vendor partner, to facilitate 1.7 million appointments and 1.2 million doses in arms.

ServiceNow won the $6.3 million deal to replace NSW Health’s in-house vaccination booking system CoVax with its own platform earlier this year.

Since then, it has designed its own Vaccination Administration Management (VAM) solution, which was implemented by a team that included Enable following the Delta outbreak in June.

The solution is designed to manage the entire process: booking an appointment, to tracking vaccination doses, recording clinical information, managing clinic workflows and interfacing with the Australian Immunisation Register.

In total, more than 400 sites run by NSW Health use VAM, including hospitals such as Liverpool, Royal North Shore and St Vincent’s, as well as the mass vaccination centres in Hunter New England and South Western Sydney regions, Qudos Bank Arena and Wollongong.

“At NSW Health we had one simple goal: vaccinate as many people, as fast as possible," said Dr Zoran Bolevich, CEO of eHealth NSW and CIO for NSW Health.

"Achieving this roll-out has been an immense effort, against a backdrop of significant complexity – including changing priorities such as different age-groups, occupations and geographical areas.

“The ServiceNow VAM has simplified and automated workflows between administrators, clinicians and patients so that NSW Health centres can vaccinate more people, faster and safer.”

ServiceNow will continue to provide the VAM to NSW Health for the next two years.

Founded in 2014, Enable provides enterprise service management and business automation, originally using both ServiceNow and Salesforce.

Now a wholly ServiceNow shop, Enable has nine offices across Australia and Asia.