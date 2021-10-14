Small businesses get access to NSW govt tender training program

Small businesses will now have access to free training and a guide to help them become “tender ready” with NSW government contracts as part of a new tender support program.

The NSW Small Business Commission has collaborated with TAFE NSW to deliver four online courses as well as a written guide to help small businesses understand the tendering and contract processes involved in working with the NSW government.

The launch is the first major milestone in the four-year $5 million tender support program being delivered by the commission, announced in the November 2020 NSW Budget.

The program will act as a key driver of the NSW government’s commitment to sourcing more goods and services from small businesses.

“Tendering for government work can take up valuable time and resources for small businesses and larger businesses often have the edge,” Finance and Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope said.

“These new resources will help small businesses to bridge that gap and be more successful in not only winning government work but also in tendering for private sector contracts, which requires similar knowledge and skills.”

The training course, Selling to the NSW Government, contains four modules that help small businesses for the tendering and contract processes, including Getting Business Ready; Finding Opportunities; Selling to Government and Successful Supplying.

It is further complemented by the new Selling to the NSW Government: A Guide for Small Business, which includes templates for key tendering documents.

The Commission’s tender support program aligns with the NSW government’s refreshed Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Regional Procurement Policy, which allows government agencies to buy goods and services directly from an SME for all procurements up to $150,000.