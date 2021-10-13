Aussie ICT jobs up amid wider rebound

Tasmania and the NT recorded double digit ICT advertisement listing growth for the last month.

Credit: Dreamstime

Australian ICT job listings maintained its trend of steady growth during September, rising by one per cent month-on-month.



This is according to latest monthly Employment Report from job advertisement website Seek, which was up from August’s increase of 0.9 per cent.

In September, the ICT industry saw the strongest demand for developers and programmers, Seek claimed. This was followed by business and systems analysts, software engineers, help desk and IT support, and then program and project management positions.

Tasmania and the Northern Territory recorded month-on-month ICT job listing growth in the double digits, with Tasmania shooting up 40.8 per cent and the NT with 11.2 per cent.

This was followed by NSW with 3.5 per cent, the ACT with 3.1 per cent and Queensland with 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, South Australia and Western Australia both recorded declines for the period, dropping by 3.9 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

The ACT was the only state or territory that saw ICT in its top three industries for job ad growth. The sector dropped out of the top rankings entirely for NSW and Victoria — states it came in first and second, respectively, last month.

The ICT industry’s consistent growth in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation increased by 6 per cent month-on-month, up from August’s decline of 5.3 per cent and the first rise since April.

This was also up by 56.7 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 24.7 per cent compared to September 2019.

The increase came down to a “particularly strong result” in job ad growth from NSW, according to Seek Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks.

“In NSW, job ads increased by more than 20 per cent, with roles in hospitality and tourism jumping by 130 per cent month-on-month,” she said.

“Factors contributing to this growth include replacing roles which were lost, preparing for the end of restrictions and getting ready for the summer holiday period.”

Additionally, the COVID-19 roadmap announcements in NSW and Victoria have generated a swell of rehiring and preparation activity for summer.

However, Victoria was the only state or territory in Australia that recoded a decline in job ad volume.

“We would expect to see Victoria follow New South Wales with growth in job ad volumes following the announced easing of restrictions in October. Despite dropping slightly last month, Victoria is still showing over 10 per cent more ads than two years ago,” she said.

“Compared to September 2019, before the pandemic, there is quite an increase in roles across most states, with the majority of the states and territories demonstrating growth between 44.8 per cent in Queensland up to 76.1 per cent in Tasmania. The exception being the ACT which has 6.7 per cent fewer roles.”