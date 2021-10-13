Leader ramps up UC play with Poly

Adelaide-based IT distributor Leader has added Poly to its Australian portfolio, giving it another leg up the unified communications ladder.

Poly, which formed from a merger of Plantronics and Polycom, will give Leader the keys to both its consumer and business portfolios.

Leader said its primary focus will be catering to the consumer retail, online and the value-added reseller markets.

“We see a huge opportunity in the retail and online channels for Poly to provide a solution that covers the hybrid workers and leisure demands from most consumers," said Theo Kristoris, managing director at Leader.

"The range offers a flexible yet diverse range of products that suit any use case in the market.”

Charlie Harb, Poly Asia Pacific's director of consumer eTail, said the deal will provide "incremental growth" and allow the vendor to expand its market presence especially in both online sales and with resellers."

Poly also recently signed an updated distribution agreement with Cellnet for Australia and New Zealand.