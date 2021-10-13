Rimini Street builds compliance checker for Open Universities Australia

Solution was an update of OUA's own Oracle platform.

Credit: Dreamstime

Rimini Street has built and delivered a new compliance and regulatory reporting solution for Open Universities Australia (OUA).

OUA commissioned the project in order to meet the federal government's Tertiary Collection of Student Information (TCSI) regulations, which covers tax, legal and regulatory compliance.

The solution was developed as an update to OUA’s Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions application, which Rimini Street has been supporting since 2017.

As of 2018, the TCSI rules require universities to report on all student enrolment details — including applications, fees, personal information and entitlements — within seven days of receipt.

Rimini Street’s tax, legal and regulatory team undertook the development of the regulatory reporting update, claiming it allowed OUA to focus on other aspects of the project.

“In the past, student data reporting was done following the release of census information, whereas now it is required to be done in near-real time to provide an accurate picture around student loans and to ensure they do not exceed their limits,” said Dan Cliffe, project manager for OUA.

“Rimini Street had a clear plan, collaborating with us to develop a flexible, configurable solution to meet our compliance requirements."

This year, the Oracle, Salesforce and SAP software support and services provider revealed its revenue increased by 16.3 per cent to US$326.8 million for its full 2020 financial year ending 31 December.