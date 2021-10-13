Tracer Cloud takes fintech company’s security to the cloud

The new cloud platform was up and running in two days.

Ranzal Yap (Tracer Cloud) Credit: Tracer Cloud

Tracer Cloud has designed, developed and implemented new cloud architecture for Sydney-based superannuation platform provider GROW to bring it added security.

Utilising enterprise cyber security vendor Fortinet’s FortiGate-VM firewall technology running on a new Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment, Tracer Cloud designed and deployed cloud and security architecture through a set of existing cloud architecture templates, getting it up and running in two days in May this year.

The new architecture was also designed to comply with the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA)’s infosec Prudential Standard CPS 234, which is aimed at making sure APRA-regulated entities are adequately prepared to protect themselves against information security incidents, including cyber attacks, to maintain information security capability commensurate with information security vulnerability and threats.

“The challenge for GROW was to achieve a solid security architecture that would address key security concerns efficiently, appropriately and according to the business’s risk profile,” said Raznal Yap, cloud security architect at Tracer Cloud.

“GROW needed its architecture to support its goal of getting to market fast with a secure solution.”

David Baxter, chief technology officer at GROW, said the new architecture has helped the fintech in achieving its security goals.

“Protecting customer data and having a fully compliant cloud architecture are extremely important for GROW,” he said. “Working with Tracer Cloud and implementing the Fortinet solution on AWS meant that GROW could have peace of mind that our security solution was robust enough to protect sensitive data reliably and would help us get to market sooner with our superannuation products.”

By implementing the architecture, Tracer Cloud claimed it increased its ability to meet specific customer requirements, particularly around DevOps practices and automation.

The cloud services company also said it gained insights into distributed ledger technology and how it operates from a cloud infrastructure and security perspective.