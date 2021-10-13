Dicker Data expands Veeam partnership in Australia

Adds the vendor’s cloud and service provider (VCSP) products to its portfolio in the local market.

Gary Mitchell (Veeam) Credit: Supplied

Publicly listed distributor Dicker Data has expanded its partnership with Veeam Software in Australia, adding the vendor’s cloud and service provider (VCSP) products to its portfolio in the local market.



The backup, disaster recovery and data protection solutions vendor signed a distribution agreement with Dicker Data for the Australian region in January, following its decision to end its prior partnership with Tech Data.



The expanded deal is expected to enhance Dicker Data’s offerings for its evolving managed service provider (MSP) partner base, a market that the distributor claims is in high demand and more popular with customers now than ever before.



“The expansion of our partnership with Veeam comes at an opportune time where every Australian business is modernising their backup solutions to cope with the large shift towards remote working,” said David Dicker, chairman and CEO of Dicker Data.

“Furthermore, many businesses are closely reviewing their data security and compliance measures as the threat of ransomware continues to grow."

“The VCSP program is particularly attractive as it helps our partners to grow their recurring revenue with products such as Backup-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service that scale with their needs,” he added.

Partners involved in Veeam’s VCSP program are required to meet a set of competitive criteria designed to make it easy for customers to find the right solutions for their IT environments.

According to Gary Mitchell, Veeam A/NZ vice president, partnering with Dicker Data has enabled the vendor to provide new and advanced cloud data management solutions to an extensive reseller partner base.

“This has strengthened our commitment to the partner community as we continue to innovate and establish long-lasting partnerships that promise providers reliable, revenue-generating, data protection services,” Mitchell said.

At the beginning of October, Dicker Data revealed it had expanded its relationship with Samsung, gaining access to its large format displays (LFDs) in Australia.

Dicker suggested at the time that the commercial display segment presented a significant opportunity for the distributor.



“Our appointment is another vote of confidence in our ability to execute and deliver growth in the proAV market,” he said.

