KPMG named ServiceNow launch partner for new offering

Credit: Dreamstime

KPMG has been named as ServiceNow’s first global reseller partner for its new environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolio.

The global systems integrator, which also helped design the offering, will be responsible for driving customer adoption of the vendor’s new suite, which includes reporting, project and risk management solutions.

According to ServiceNow, KPMG will work with customers to “provide visibility and transparency across ESG programs and initiatives” and help “strategise, manage, govern, and report on these efforts on a single platform”.

By the end of the year, KPMG will focus on two technology solutions powered by ServiceNow: the first being supply chain visibility and the second aiding customers to ensure ESG commitments and compliance.

“Activating ESG across the enterprise will require a team effort and careful oversight. Maturing from myriad, often isolated efforts to an efficient system requires the ServiceNow 'platform of platforms' approach,” said Vasant Balasubramanian, VP and GM of the Risk Business Unit at ServiceNow.

“Over time, we also believe companies will be most successful by integrating ESG efforts within strategy, management, governance, and reporting for their entire organisation. Building on our existing momentum with KPMG, we have a running start in helping customers overcome these complex challenges to workflow a better world.”

KMPG’s ESG leader for the United States, Rob Fishes, meanwhile stated the solutions come in response to “the evolving expectations of consumers, regulators, and investors”.

“This is why KPMG firms are increasingly focused on helping clients to innovate and grow responsibly,” he said. “Our continued collaboration with ServiceNow is now more important than ever as we combine skills in ESG, risk, technology and consulting to create the right digital tools and solutions to help clients prepare to meet these expectations.”

The technology comes a year after ServiceNow acquired Belgian configuration data management provider Sweagle in an effort to develop its IT operations management capabilities.

The same year, the workflow vendor also introduced a raft of expansions to its partner programs and solutions, including a new partner marketplace, a new app framework and a new “success methodology” for partners to draw upon.