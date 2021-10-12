MOQ CEO Joe D’Addio resigns as Peter Ward steps up

Joe D’Addio (MOQ) Credit: MOQ

MOQ Limited chief executive officer Joe D’Addio has resigned from the company after more than six years as the company pushes further into the digital transformation market.

D’Addio first joined MOQ in 2015 from Technology Effect, starting off as chief operating officer before being elevated to the CEO role in 2017.

Peter Ward, who joined MOQ after his company Wardy IT was acquired by the systems integrator in 2019, will now take over as CEO.

According to D’Addio, who will remain on the publicly listed company’s board for the financial year, MOQ now needs a CEO with the “capability, market knowledge, ambition and energy to take [it] to the next level”.

In a statement to shareholders, he claimed that the timing is right for him “to step aside and enable that transition”.

“I would like to congratulate Peter on his appointment,” D’Addio continued. “His experience in the market, through building and growing the Wardy IT Solutions business and then the subsequent two years with MOQ since, provides an excellent basis for the demands of the CEO role at MOQ Limited.

“As a shareholder, director and now ex-CEO I am looking forward to continuing my involvement with Peter and the team at MOQ Limited.”

The full transition is expected to take place on 8 November 2021.

Credit: Wardy IT Peter Ward

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead the next chapter for MOQ Limited,” Ward said.

“Joe has built a high calibre team around him that I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead. I am proud of the progress that we have achieved over the last two years, as we established a solid foundation to enable our growth and help enable organisations to accelerate their digital transformation with MOQ’s services.”

It has already been a busy year for MOQ, with it announcing a push into digital services and cyber security acquisitions in the 2022 financial year, having slashed its 2021 post-tax losses slashed by 93 per cent.

Shortly after, the company hired former NTT global senior vice president Peter Menadue to help grow its Microsoft business.