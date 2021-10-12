Perth MSP Lindentech acquires Spinoff Digital

Will expand its service offering and increase its client base.

Richard Thomson (Lindentech) Credit: Lindentech

Perth-based Microsoft partner Lindentech has become the latest technology company to venture into marketing with the acquisition of Spinoff Digital.

Spinoff Digital, a web design and marketing business also based in Perth, specialises in working with and servicing clients from the real estate market.

According to Lindentech, the acquisition will see its headcount grow by 100 per cent and will allow Lindentech to “enhance its capacity with new service offerings which complement their current offerings”.

Lindentech currently provides managed services and Microsoft integrations, including Office 365 and Power BI, also specialising in the real estate market.

Spinoff Digital began as a web design and marketing company providing services to the real estate industry in Perth. Over the years, it was known for developing websites, phone apps and web app software.

“We are very excited to welcome our new clients to the Lindentech family,” said Lindentech managing director Richard Thomson.

“The acquisition of Spinoff Digital was a natural progression for us, as we host the majority of our clients’ websites and provide managed IT services to the real estate industry. This development also presents great web marketing opportunities for our existing clients.”

Lindentech’s move follows in the footsteps of Australian Oracle NetSuite partner JCurve Solutions, which recently bought Manila-based events and digital marketing solutions provider Creative Quest.

Distributor Nextgen also has also operated a creative arm since 2017 when it bought Sydney-based digital agency Bang Australia.