NZ-born Devoli targets Australian growth, builds on network automation momentum

Karl Rosnell (Devoli) Credit: Devoli

Devoli is moving ahead with plans to expand capabilities beyond New Zealand and into Australia, taking aim at legacy telecommunications providers through increased focus on the partner ecosystem and network automation.



Launched in 2008, the Auckland-born business goes to market as a full-service carrier and telco infrastructure wholesaler offering products and services to the channel ecosystem, with a specific focus on system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs) and cloud specialists.

Built on a trans-Tasman network -- leveraging Southern Cross Cable System (SCCN) and Tasman Global Access (TGA) submarine cables -- key offerings include a fully automated internet services portal, a global voice network and business process automation capabilities.

“We have a firm belief that rapid innovation and a great customer experience is achievable in the telco market but that businesses are being shielded from it by the incumbents,” said Karl Rosnell, CEO of Devoli.

“Devoli has created a platform that unlocks the industry and allows a wide range of businesses to build telco services to create predictable revenues and craft outstanding customer relationships. We have a number of success stories in New Zealand and are now entering Australia to step change this market.”

As outlined by Rosnell, the Devoli platform provides “fully automated” solutions to enable process efficiency in telco and IT services, allowing end-users to simplify network deployment and management. In addition, Vumeda operates as a communications service platform (CSPaaS) designed to enable new channels to add broadband, internet and voice services without the need for telco capability.

Meanwhile, Granulier is a bandwidth on-demand solution which allows MSPs and channel partners to dial up carrier grade connectivity between data centres alongside "efficiently managing" customer cloud environments.

“Partners are essential to what we do,” Rosnell explained. “We don't have a direct business meaning we don't compete against our partners. Our wholesale connectivity services and automation capabilities are there to support channel partners in developing new revenue streams and simplifying existing business.

“We want to work with channel partners to expand their markets and to help service their customers better. There are new and emerging channels with opportunities to bundle services and innovate beyond traditional telco supply and that’s what we want to enable.”

Despite acknowledging similarities between both markets, Rosnell noted that Australia is “fraught with complexity” which in turn heightens demand for aggregation, automation and orchestration engines.

To maximise on such market potential, Devoli has appointed Keith Masterton as country manager of Australia, tasked with leveraging deep levels of telco and IT channel expertise to drive future growth.



“The first step for us in Australia was to find the right captain to evangelise our story,” Rosnell said. “Having Keith on-board certainly ticks the box for experience however from a relationship perspective he bestows huge creditability to the Devoli brand as we enter the market.

“Keith is very well positioned to lead the development of our footprint in Australia. We are looking forward to working with Keith to build out our Australian team and to leverage the skills and capabilities of the whole Devoli team to drive our business in Australia.”

Masterton joins the company with over three decades of experience in building out telco and IT channel go-to-market strategies across Australia, following partner facing roles at Telstra, NBN Co and TasmaNet.

Masterton first joined NBN Co, Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) builder, in July 2017, 12 months after ending a 26-year tenure at Telstra, where he last held the role of director of business and enterprise partners.

Following his appointment, Masterton spearheaded the launch of NBN Co’s first channel program, signing up Cisco, Westcon-Comstor, Computer Troubleshooters Australia, Telstra and Vocus as initial partners. Within a year, NBN Co signed up almost 1000 partners, of which nearly a third were NBN Co-certified.

“More than 30 years in the telco and IT channel space in Australia has given me a strong understanding of the ecosystem dynamics locally,” Masterton outlined. “I am looking forward to engaging with partners to help them to service their customers and to expand their business opportunity.

“I think that broad experience and understanding of how the channel operates, a real curiosity around current and emerging trends, and the ability to listen and absorb partner requirements and then to bring requisite solutions to the table will underpin our success.”

First point of action for Masterton is centred around “re-enforcing” Devoli’s existing partner and carrier relationships before building out a broader partner ecosystem including new wholesale channels.

“There is an opportunity to re-think some of the assumptions in how telco services are delivered and consumed,” he noted. “Specific to the telco market, it has been clear for a number of years that future value is in the layers above the carriage.

“The dollars available from the connectivity layer are shrinking pretty much exponentially and that is driving change in the layers of distribution.

“The nbn has been a great democratiser of network provision across Australia but it has also driven commoditisation so IT partners, ISPs and others have to deliver connectivity very efficiently and monetise value in other ways such as security services, bundling, bespoke applications and managed service layers.”