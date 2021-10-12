Nextgen to distribute CrowdStrike in A/NZ

John Walters (Nextgen) Credit: Nextgen

Distributor Nextgen has further ramped up its cyber security arsenal in the form of cloud workload and endpoint security company CrowdStrike.

The deal, which covers Australia and New Zealand, is said to be Nextgen’s biggest cyber security vendor for the region.

According to Nextgen, the distribution agreement with CrowdStrike complements its existing deals with the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netskope and Okta, all members of the Spectra Alliance.

Nexgen said the move would help CrowdStrike with its partner go-to-market strategy.

“CrowdStrike’s focus on providing value for its partner network is exemplified through strong long-standing relationships and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president of alliances Asia Pacific and Japan for CrowdStrike.

“We’re seeing a significant number of partner-led deals secured with businesses of all sizes as a result. Nextgen can help us to continue to expand our partner program. It is more than just a distributor.

“Alongside provisioning and finance services it offers market intelligence, sales execution, business advisory services, marketing support as well as the ability to showcase technology through its CyberLAB,” he added.

Nextgen has notably invested heavily in cyber security recently, including network segmenting vendor Illumio and Imperva.

“In a short space of time, we have established a proven track record of taking vendors to market, making Nextgen Cyber the fastest-growing part of the Nextgen Group with revenues now in excess of circa $100 million,” said Nextgen CEO John Walters.