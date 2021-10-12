Defence unveils funding for AI research

Offers grants of up to $500,000 for partners and academics studying AI.

Credit: Department of Defence

The Department of Defence has launched a request for proposal (RFP) to find technology and research partners to develop new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The agency will offer up to six participants grants of up to $100,000 to develop a literature survey and proposal for the first phase specifically concerning ‘patterns in noisy and dynamic data’.

In the second phase, Defence will provide up to two of the detailed proposals produced a two-year research agreement funded up to $500,000 annually.

According to Defence, proposals can examine areas like fusing data and constructing causal models from a wide range of modalities and diverse forms, in large volumes and collected at varied rates.

Potential partners can offer a proposal on a specific use case or a methodology that shows promise to transform a broader range of applications.

“The research will be successful if, within two and a half years, it informs Defence on the novel and emerging pattern-finding techniques aligned with identified theme areas and delivers prototypes for demonstrating the utility of the research,” the RFP said.

“Experimental findings and prototyped concepts are the expected mechanisms of delivery.”

The funding will be provided by the Defence Artificial Intelligence Research Network (DAIRNet).

The agency will provide a research program brief to all interested parties via Microsoft Teams on 14 October 2021 at 11 am.

The research is expected to be carried out until at least 20 Jun 2024.