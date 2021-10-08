Defence seeks quantum tech solutions for land operation usage

Looking for electromagnetic emitter sensors, signal and image feature classification and post-quantum cryptography.

Credit: Supplied

The Department of Defence is seeking quantum technology-based solutions to integrate into the Army’s land operations by hosting a competition next year.



According to a call for submissions (CFS) listed on AusTender, Defence is interested in applying quantum technology to electromagnetic emitter sensors, signal and image feature classification and post-quantum cryptography to secure communications from quantum computers.

“Quantum technologies exploit the fundamental laws of nature to reach the ultimate limits of sensing, imaging, communications and computing," the department said in the CFS. “They are diverse, complex, and generally early in technical readiness and demand new ways of thinking about the employment and exploitation of technology.

“Their true capabilities, limitations and most disruptive applications are still being discovered. This combination of disruptive potential, ambiguity and complexity presents both strategic risks and opportunities to land forces.

“As a result, the Australian Army finds itself in an accelerating global competition to understand, co-develop and exploit quantum technologies in land operations.”

Of the submissions, after going through a written proposal and interview process, approximately six will be selected to compete in what Defence has referred to as the Quantum Technology Challenge 2022, which is to take place on 11 August 2022 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

While Defence accepts that submissions may primarily use demonstrations that focus on simulation or early prototype devices, the department added that it is particularly looking for proposals that will be ready for lab testing 12 to 15 months after the Challenge. However, this not a requirement.

Responses to the CFS are open until 12pm on 22 November.

Defence has been looking at quantum technology for some time. In 2018, it forked out $6 million into researching the potential benefits and practical limitations of quantum technologies through studies and demonstrator systems.

Then Defence Minister Christopher Pyne suggested at the time that quantum technologies had tremendous potential to lead to profound benefits across many sectors, including healthcare and communications, in addition to defence.

“Quantum technologies could bring game-changing advantages for Defence, in areas including timing, sensing and navigation capabilities, communications and quantum computing,” he said at the time.