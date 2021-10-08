Telstra, Microsoft, Nvidia and Uni of Wollongong create AIOT Hub

The hub will connect 30 AIOT experts from industry and academia.

L-R: Johan Barthelemy (UOW), Iain Russell (Telstra), Tania Brown (UOW), Pascal Perez (UOW). Credit: Telstra

The University of Wollongong (UOW) along with Telstra, Microsoft and Nvidia are teaming up to provide an artificial intelligence of things (AIOT) hub.

Situated within the university’s smart infrastructure facility in the Illawarra region of NSW, the Telstra-UOW Hub for AIOT Solutions will be established with the support of a $1.7 million federal government SURF grant. It will connect a task force of 30 AIOT experts from industry and academia.

The hub will focus on research in AIOT technologies, including AI-enabled video analytics, sensor-embedded edge computing for optimised data fusion and transmission and industrial digital twin technology.

The hub will also focus on best practice design of artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning- (ML) enabled data collection and management; problem-driven approach through engagement with end-users; best practice cyber security for AIOT and system interoperability and sustainability to avoid technological lock-in issues.

Once established, the hub will also aim to improve AIOT technology adoption and attracting and retaining a skilled workforce in AI and IoT technologies. It will also develop a regional ecosystem of innovative small to medium enterprises focused on AIOT products and services.

Four initial pilot projects are underway for design and testing with 10 projects expected to be supported during the initial two-year collaboration.

The AIOT solutions will be supported by cellular LPWAN (NB-IoT) or LTE/5G technologies and cloud computing using Microsoft Azure.

The first four projects are centred on intelligent manufacturing, smart transport, smart logistics and resilient infrastructure, which will be tested at scale with key end-users being Bluescope Steel, Premier Illawarra, Remondis and Wollongong City Council.

“At the UOW we believe it’s important for our academic leaders, researchers and developers to work with industry and community groups to deliver practical solutions with long-term benefits,” UOW vice-chancellor professor Patricia Davidson said.

“The Telstra-UOW Hub has the potential to create AIOT solutions with worldwide applications that will be refined and tested locally.”

Telstra group executive of product and technology Kim Krogh Andersen said combined with 5G, the potential applications of these technologies, including edge compute, digital twins, IoT, AI, computer vision and drones, were profound.