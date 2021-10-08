Sydney start-up Hyper Anna acquired by Alteryx

L-R: Kent Tian (Hyper Anna), Natalie Nguyen (Hyper Anna) Credit: Supplied

Sydney-founded artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Hyper Anna has been acquired by US-based big data and analytics vendor Alteryx for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2016, the Microsoft partner specialises in automating business intelligence for enterprises, developing what has been called “Siri for intelligence”.

As of 2017, it had raised a total of $16 million in Series A funding, led by investors including Sequoia Capital, alongside earlier investments from Westpac’s venture capital arm Reinventure and AirTree Ventures.

According to Alteryx, the acquisition will allow it to “automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights”.

“By now working together with Alteryx, we can offer capabilities that are far greater than the sum of its parts—the Alteryx offering that customers know and love but with more insights, visualisations and reporting features that enable every team to create recurring impact,” said Natalie Nguyen, CEO of Hyper Anna.

"This is the kind of end-to-end partnership that will help customers take their business to the next level. The Alteryx vision aligns so genuinely with what we set out to do at Hyper Anna and I could not be more excited to see where we can go from here."

Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson added the company will now offer a joint solution that “empowers our customers to derive world-class, human insights that matter”.