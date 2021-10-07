Deloitte acquires Sliced Tech

Jason McClure along with his 40-strong team will join Deloitte.

Jason McClure (Sliced Tech) Credit: Christine Wong

Canberra’s Sliced Tech has become the latest Australian channel player to be acquired by global juggernaut Deloitte.

Established in 2011 by CEO Jason McClure, Sliced Tech provided managed and enterprise cloud services to public sector customers.

As part of the deal, the terms of which were undisclosed, McClure will become a Deloitte Consulting partner and its 40-strong team will join the global systems integrator by the end of the year.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to grow the reach of our specialist, high-security cloud managed services,” McClure said.

“Deloitte is a leader in cloud services more generally. We will continue to offer the specialist services behind our market leadership, and we are excited that our offerings will also add to the firm’s market presence more broadly.

“It’s exciting for our business and for our people, and their professional development and the career opportunities available within a leading professional services firm.”

Sliced Tech’s team is primarily based in Canberra, with a presence also in Sydney and Brisbane.

Deloitte Australia managing partner for consulting, Ellen Derrick, said the deal will help the company grow its own managed services practice.

“The Sliced Tech team is security-vetted and highly skilled in delivering services to clients with very specific compliance needs,” she said. “Their arrival will see us grow our managed service practice and, while they operate almost exclusively in the high-security public sector market, we also see strong potential in leveraging their expertise for clients in other sectors, including financial services.”

The deal comes hot on the heels of Deloitte’s recent acquisition of Canberra-founded Salesforce implementation specialist Soda Strategic, also intended to bolster its skills with the cloud-based software vendor’s solutions.

Last year, the GSI also acquired Melbourne-based Oracle partner Ekulus.

In 2018, Secure Agility CEO David Abouhaidar, took a 50 per cent equity stake in Sliced Tech.

