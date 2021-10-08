Insentra hires Marisa Newham as strategic partnership manager

Marisa Newham (Insentra). Credit: Insentra

Former AC3 and Datacom sales executive Marisa Newham has joined professional services provider Insentra as its new strategic partnership manager to grow its partner base across Australia and New Zealand.

Insentra director of global sales and partnerships Steve Boi said the provider had a strong relationship with Newham as a partner for more than 10 years as she often sought Insentra for her client’s projects, delivering more than 40 successful engagements.

“We are excited to see the growth we can continue to help our partners achieve as well as progress our $110 million 2024 goal," Boi said.

“With an outstanding track record across health, government and enterprise clients, backed by 25 years experience in the A/NZ channel, we have no doubt Marisa is going to provide tremendous value."

In her newly created role, Newham said she will be growing Insentra’s existing partner base and cementing new relationships.

“Insentra is an organisation where employees are given the freedom to make a difference and where culture is at the heart of everything they do,” she said.

In July, Insentra partnered with UK-headquartered independent software vendor (ISV) Rimo3 for regional distribution, providing access to its application modernisation platform, which allows optimisation and migration.