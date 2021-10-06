Ingram Micro broadens Sophos partnership in Australia

Brings on full range of Sophos’ products and services in the local market.

John Donovan (Sophos) Credit: Supplied

Global distributor Ingram Micro has expanded its partnership with Sophos in Australia, a move that sees it take on the cyber security vendor’s full range of products and services in the local market.

In May, Ingram Micro struck a deal with Sophos that saw the distributor work to recruit new managed service providers (MSPs) to the Sophos MSP Connect Flex program.

Ingram Micro was already one of Sophos’ leading cloud partner distributors worldwide, however the initiative expanded Sophos’ reach across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



Now, in Australia at least, Ingram Micro has onboarded Sophos’ complete suite of software and hardware products and threat response services.



According to Ingram Micro Australia director of advanced solutions Brett Armstrong, the addition of Sophos’ complete product and services lineup to the distributor’s cyber security portfolio helps to advance the company’s efforts to provide its partners with the most complete set of solutions in the market.

“It’s our aim to provide unrivalled cyber security solutions and support to our resellers so they have all the tools they need to respond to the increasingly complex cyber security needs of their customers,” Armstrong said. “Adding Sophos to our portfolio helps us further this goal.

“The Sophos product and response services range covers the full spectrum of cyber security solutions for both business and home users with endpoint, network, email and mobile security, encryption and managed threat response.

“The combination of Sophos’ solutions and our aggregated security services and solutions – spanning consulting to delivery – will meet the needs and opportunities in the market,” he added.



From the perspective of John Donovan, Sophos Australia managing director, Ingram Micro represents a valuable distribution partner, with proven support programs for resellers and a drive to achieve results for the vendors it represents.



“With initiatives such as the APAC Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Ingram Micro has shown its commitment to supporting its vendor channel ecosystem, which dovetails nicely into Sophos’ channel-best go-to-market approach,” Donovan said.

“Our global partner program is built on the foundational pillars of our commitment – profitability, partnership and product – and adapts to the unique needs of today’s next-gen resellers, managed service providers and cyber security experts.

We believe our approach aligns strongly with Ingram Micro’s and that adding Sophos to its portfolio of products will give Ingram Micro’s partners more cyber security solutions to help protect their customers from the fast-changing threat landscape,” he added.

At the beginning of July, data protection and management solutions vendor Commvault named Ingram Micro as a master regional distributor for several key markets across Asia Pacific. In August, the partnership went live in Australia and New Zealand.

Broadly, the regional distributor agreement enables Ingram Micro’s network of resellers and managed service providers to offer Commvault’s growing software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based backup and recovery solutions across various simple, flexible and scalable consumption models.

At the same time, Commvault is leveraging Ingram Micro’s regional presence to expand and land new customers, unlocking the substantial market opportunity across Asia, especially in Australia and New Zealand, where cloud migration and backup-as-a-service (BaaS) adoption are accelerating.

