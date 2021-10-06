Mobile Mentor appoints Delv's Glen Stonehouse as new Australian sales head

Glen Stonehouse Credit: LinkedIn

Technology services company Mobile Mentor has hired Glen Stonehouse as its new head of sales in Australia.

Stonehouse joins the company with more than 25 years of experience in sales and operations in the IT space. Most recently, he served as regional manager at Canberra-based managed service provider Delv.

“Glen has established a reputation in the market as a strong leader with unwavering integrity,” said Mobile Mentor founder Denis O’Shea. “We feel he’ll be a great cultural fit and will serve as a critical player as our group looks to accelerate growth in the Australian market.”

As head of sales, Stonehouse will be based in Brisbane and will assume responsibility for the growth of the Australian arm of the New Zealand headquartered-business, working as part of an international sales team across three countries. Mobile Mentor also has a presence in the US.

“Mobile Mentor is at an important stage in its growth and I’m eager to contribute to the momentum,” said Stonehouse. “The combination of passion and expertise Denis and the team bring to the table is truly energising. It’s very exciting to join a group of this calibre.”

Mobile Mentor was recently awarded Microsoft’s 2021 Global Partner of the Year for Modern Endpoint Management. The company was selected for the award by demonstrating excellence in delivering Microsoft-based technology services for clients in healthcare, education, government and financial services.

“There’s a wealth of opportunity to build on the established foundation the Mobile Mentor group has created in Australia,” Stonehouse said. “I’m eager to deliver a meaningful contribution to the growth.”